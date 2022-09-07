14-year-old from Buffalo arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles

The teen has been charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree unlawful fleeing.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested early Saturday morning in Niagara County for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Home cameras in the Town of Wheatfield captured footage of suspects going through unlocked vehicles and garages, according to New York State Police. A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area had also been made.

During an overnight patrol, troopers "observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed," state police said.

After the crashes, people exited the vehicles and fled on foot. That's when the 14-year-old was caught at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

"The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen," state police said.

The teen has been charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree unlawful fleeing. The teen was issued an appearance ticket for family court and is now with a legal guardian.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.