Buffalo Police release bodycam footage in Kente Bell case

Kente Bell is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer following a police chase in March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have released bodycam footage of a police-involved shooting from March 29, 2022.

Kente Bell, who is partially paralyzed from a previous shooting, was the subject of what began as a traffic stop for tinted windows and an expired registration near the foot of West Ferry, and which turned into a wild police chase lasting 20 minutes, and traversing several city neighborhoods with Bell allegedly firing at police and police firing back.

Three police officers were shot in the incident.

Bell, who was shot by police three times at the end of the chase, is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years to life behind bars in connection with the incident.

While Bell is charged with firing at five officers, he's only charged with shooting one of them.

The other two officers were shot by fellow officers in what District Attorney John Flynn termed as friendly fire during a news conference following Bell's arraignment.

A little over 32 minutes of bodycam footage was released by Buffalo Police. The video shows officers approaching Bell in his vehicle at the foot of Ferry in Buffalo. While running his license and registration, police say the registration came back suspended for lack of insurance. After asking Bell to get out of the vehicle, the video shots him driving off and a chase ensued.

Several police officers can be seen shooting their weapons after Bell allegedly fired at them.

"There were at minimum approximately 14 shots fired by Mr. Bell in this entire incident," Flynn said. "Approximately 16 Buffalo Police officers fired their weapons in the course of this entire incident. The number of shots fired by police officers is numerous, and I can't put a number on that."

During his press conference on Thursday, Flynn said several officers appeared to have displayed a lack of common sense during parts of the incident.

When Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia was asked about the DA's comments, he said the DA has his criminal probe, and he has his internal probe and wasn't going to get into the back and forth.

The officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the incident. The Buffalo Police will now conduct their internal investigation and will be reviewing more than 100 bodycam recordings.