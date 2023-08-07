Pennsylvania State Police still searching for murder suspect Michael Burham

The US Marshals are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARREN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for murder suspect Michael Burham after he escaped from the Warren County Jail earlier this week.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said that authorities are still searching the area for the fugitive. They currently have no reason to believe that he has left the area.

Troopers believe that because of his survival knowledge, Burham may be hiding in a wooded area around Warren.

Bivens says that residents should not be worried if they see authorities searching near them, however people should remain vigilant in locking their doors and vehicles.

"Don't make it easy for him to acquire supplies, don't make it easy for him to get out of the area," Bivens said.

Investigators believe that Burham may be armed because of his previous behaviors. He should not be approached because law enforcement believes him to be armed and dangerous.

If you see Burham or know any information that could help in the search, you're asked to call 716-483-8477.

The US Marshals service is offering a $7,500 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

Burham was previously captured in South Carolina after a manhunt that stretched across several states. He was wanted in connection to a rape case and a homicide. He is also accused of kidnapping an elderly couple and forcing them to travel to South Carolina with him.

Burham is currently facing charges in New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.