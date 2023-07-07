Michael Burham escapes from Pennsylvania jail

WARREN, Pa. — Michael Burham, the man wanted in Jamestown in connection to a homicide, has escaped from jail.
Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Jamestown Police Department issued an alert to all citizens that Burham had escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania.
According to police, Burham was last seen at 11:20 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue denim jacket. Police are urging citizens to lock their doors and stay vigilant.
Burham was captured in South Carolina after a manhunt that stretched across several states. He was wanted in connection to a rape case and a homicide. He is also accused of kidnapping an elderly couple and forcing them to travel to South Carolina with him. Burham is currently facing charges in New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.