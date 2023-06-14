Michael Burham, subject of 13-day manhunt, appears before federal judge

Burham is expected to face state charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York man who was the subject of a multi-state manhunt last month before being arrested in South Carolina faced a judge Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo.

Michael Burham's initial appearance in federal court was quick. Cameras and cell phones were not allowed in the courtroom. The 34-year-old sat with his public defenders as the judge explained he was in court facing a federal charge of intent to avoid prosecution.

The judge entered a not-guilty plea for Burham and said he would grant the prosecution's motion to dismiss this charge so Burham could face state charges.

Burham became the subject of a multi-state manhunt after police identified him as a suspect in a crime spree in Jamestown.

On May 11, someone set fire to Danielson Oil, police found a woman's body on Williams Street, and they responded to a car fire. All of that happened in less than an hour.

Jamestown police announced they were looking for Burham, believing he was connected to all three incidents.

On May 12, police identified the homicide suspect as 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin.

More than a week later, police zeroed in on South Carolina where a couple accused Burham of kidnapping them at gunpoint in Pennsylvania and forcing them to drive with him to South Carolina.

On May 24, Burham was arrested in South Carolina after people saw him hiding out near their shed.

Burham is expected to face rape and arson charges in Jamestown and kidnapping charges in Pennsylvania.