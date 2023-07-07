Police agencies surround home in Warren, PA in search of Michael Burham

Multiple police agencies surrounded a home on Water St. in Warren, PA Friday night as the search continues for Michael Burham

WARREN, Pa. — Police agencies had multiple streets blocked off in Warren, Pennsylvania Friday night as the search for Michael Burham continued.

Burham escaped the Warren County Prison around 11:30 P.M. Thursday night.

Water St. was closed for several hours Friday night and Saturday morning between 3rd Ave and 7th Ave in Warren, PA.

A spokesperson for Warren County could not provide a reason for the police activity at the scene, but 2 On Your Side observed multiple police officers telling residents to stay close to their homes as they were conducting a search related to the Michael Burham investigation.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Warren Police Dept. Captain Jeff Dougherty said the search for Burham had expanded.

"We don't know where he is at right now," Dougherty said. "We have extended the search out of the county, if we receive tip information from outside of the county outside of the state we will follow up on it."

State Police and Border Patrol agents responded to the scene on Water St. just after 8 P.M.

"You have over 10 to 12, at a minimum, different agencies and resources, bringing their expertise, their experience and their knowledge in to help with this situation," said Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stetler during a press conference prior to the police activity on Water St.

A state police helicopter and multiple drones were on site for several hours. Police issued commands for anyone inside the home to exit with their hands above their head over a loudspeaker.

Law enforcement agents also shot projectiles into the home they were investigating on Water St. It's unknown if they were flashbangs or tear gas.

In previous statements to the media, Warren Police Department said that Burham had significant survivalist knowledge and that he know the terrain of the region quite well.

"He has been known to do these things in the past, and be able to survive out there," Captain Dougherty said. "That's why it's extremely important for us to ask the public, if they know anything they see anything."

Residents of the city of Warren and the county as a whole have been asked to inspect any security camera video for suspicious activity from anytime after 11:30 P.M. Thursday.

"If there's any camera footage out there, please let us know, we're following up on all clips that are coming in," Captain Dougherty said.