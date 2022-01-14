Orchard Park man arraigned for allegedly entering school buildings twice after being banned

Robert Dinero was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, an Orchard Park man was arraigned on trespassing charges for allegedly entering school buildings after he was banned.

Robert F. Dinero, 50, was arraigned before Orchard Park Village Justice Edward Pace on two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree, a class "B" misdemeanor.

Dinero is an Orchard Park parent and owner of Athletes Unleashed. Dinero has made headlines in the past for protesting gym closures and sued over state regulations that shut gyms down during the height of the pandemic.

Authorities allege that Dinero entered Orchard Park Middle School on Dec. 9, knowing it was a violation of a ban on his entry put in place by Orchard Park Central School District. The district informed him he was prohibited from entering any schools following a violation of their Code of Conduct.

Dinero allegedly also entered the Orchard Park High School on Dec. 14.

Dinero is scheduled to return to court in March for further proceedings. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge does not qualify for bail.

Judge Pace ordered Dinero stay away from OPCSD building except for when taking his kids to school.