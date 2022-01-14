Erie County Sheriff's deputy treated for possible fentanyl exposure

The incident happened overnight during a traffic stop on the I-190 near Long Road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's deputy was treated and released from the hospital after possibly being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a traffic stop overnight.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the I-190 near Long Road when a vehicle was pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations.

During the stop it was discovered that the driver, 34-year-old Andrew Wills of Lockport, was allegedly driving with a suspended license. It's also alleged that Willis was in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

While handling the seized narcotics, the deputy began showing signs of exposure to fentanyl. Another deputy immediately administered narcan and the stricken deputy was taken to ECMC.