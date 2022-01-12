Reward offered for information for homicide of Tyreeona Wiley

Tyreeona Wiley was killed on Dec. 19, 2021 on Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Tyreeona Wiley.

Wiley was killed on Dec. 19, 2021 on Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about her murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.