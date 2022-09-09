Oakfield man to serve 23 years in prison for killing father

Nicholas Maher of Oakfield was sentenced Friday for stabbing Michael Maher to death at the home they shared in October of 2021.

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Genesee County man will spend 23 years behind bars for killing his father.

Wyoming County Judge Michael Mohun gave 38-year-old Nicholas Maher of Oakfield the sentence for stabbing Michael Maher to death at the home they shared in October of 2021.

Judge Mohun had this message for the victim's other children in court, who he says have lost both a father and a brother.

"Don't let this crime define the family. Remember your dad as he would want to be remembered, as a good dad, as a dad who stepped up and took care of your sick brother," Judge Mohun said.