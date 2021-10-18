Genesee County man found dead at home, son charged with murder

Nicholas Maher, 37, has been charged with murder in the second degree.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of a 69-year-old man from Oakfield, NY.

A family member of Martin Maher, 69, called the sheriff's office Sunday just before 11 a.m. asking for deputies to conduct a welfare check after they were unable to get ahold of him. Upon arrival, deputies found Martin Maher dead inside his home on Drake Street in Oakfield.

Deputies say Martin Maher was the victim of homicide.

Martin Maher's son Nicholas Maher, 37, was later identified as a suspect in his father's murder. Nicholas Maher was taken into custody without incident Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in Erie County, and was charged with murder in the second degree.

According to the sheriff's office, Nicholas Maher was committed to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of no bail.