Cheektowaga man charged in violent sex assault

Among the charges, Alexander Brewer, 27, is accused of strangling the victim, causing her to lose consciousness.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is accused in a sex assault so violent it resulted in the victim having to be hospitalized.

Alexander Brewer, 27, was arraigned Friday, November 13 on charges including assault, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse and strangulation.

The Erie County District Attorney's office said the alleged incident took place in the late evening hours of October 6 and into the early morning hours of October 7.

Brewer allegedly subjected the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a location in Cheektowaga. He's also accused of strangling the victim into unconsciousness and then, "subjecting her to physical contact while she was incapable of consent from being physically helpless".