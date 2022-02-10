2 people arrested in connection with Hennepin Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are under arrest following an overnight shooting in Buffalo.
Buffalo Police were called to the first block of Hennepin just after midnight Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who was shot while inside his vehicle. The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance. He is currently listed in serious condition.
Shortly after the shooting, officers from the Ferry-Fillmore and Northeast districts arrested two people.
Jesse McClurre, 21, and Liam Valentin, 20, both of Buffalo were charged with attempted murder in the 2nd degree, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police did not give a motive for the shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.