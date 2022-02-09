Buffalo Police investigating 3 attempted bank robberies

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, all three attempted robberies happened Tuesday afternoon just over the course of an hour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating three attempted bank robberies that happened earlier this week.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, all three attempted robberies happened Tuesday afternoon just over the course of an hour. No money was taken from any of the banks.

The three attempted robberies happened at the Buffalo Federal Credit Union on South Elmwood Avenue, Citizens Bank in the 1800 block of Elmwood Avenue and Bank of America in the 1400 block of Hertel Avenue. The first attempted bank robbery happened around 1 p.m.

Detectives released a photo of a person of interest in connection with the three attempted robberies. The image can be viewed at the top of the story.