Niagara Falls homicide suspect arrested

Police say Arion Darrell was taken into custody without incident Friday afternoon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say that they have found and arrested the man they were looking for in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

John Bruso was shot several times while sitting in a parked car on December 1 at near the intersection of 19th Street and Welch Avenue.

Niagara Falls Police say that Arion Darrell, 18, was taken into custody without incident on Friday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of 7th Street in the city.

Darrell is charged with murder and weapons possession, and he is now in custody awaiting arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court.