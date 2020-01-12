x
Niagara Falls Memorial to hold COVID-19 testing

A prescription is required for the testing which is set for Monday, December 7 at the John Duke Sr. Center
A health worker displays the packaged nasopharyngeal swab, which goes about two inches into the nasal cavity, used on patients at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID-19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — COVID-19 testing will be available in Niagara Falls next week, but there are some important requirements you should be aware of. 

In order to get a test, you must have a prescription from your primary care provider and bring your insurance card along with that prescription. Those who are covered by BlueCross BlueShield are not eligible for this testing, as they are required to get tested at a local Quest location.

The event is set for Monday, December 7 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the John Duke Senior Center located at 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 716-278-4496.

