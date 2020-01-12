Niagara Falls Memorial to hold COVID-19 testing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — COVID-19 testing will be available in Niagara Falls next week, but there are some important requirements you should be aware of.

In order to get a test, you must have a prescription from your primary care provider and bring your insurance card along with that prescription. Those who are covered by BlueCross BlueShield are not eligible for this testing, as they are required to get tested at a local Quest location.