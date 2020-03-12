Niagara County reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases

There was also an additional COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, a 71 year-old female with underlying health conditions passed away from the virus.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health is reporting the county saw over 200 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 2.

The Department of Health says it reported 208 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The county has 1,224 active COVID-19 cases, which include 1,210 isolating at home and 14 in the hospital. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 4,494 cases, which includes isolations, recoveries and deaths.

There was also an additional COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, a 71 year-old female with underlying health conditions passed away from the virus.

The Niagara County Department of Health unveiled a new map earlier this month to show where the highest number of active positive cases are in the county.

The 'heat map' shows the majority of the active cases are in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, Wheatfield and North Tonawanda.