Niagara Falls pair indicted in Memorial Day weekend shooting death

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley are charged with murder, assault and weapons possession.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men are charged with murder in the death of another man over the Memorial Day weekend.

A Niagara County Grand Jury has indicted Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley in the May 30 shooting death of Demetrious Gray. The two are also charged with weapons possession and assault for the shooting of a second person.