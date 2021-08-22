Buffalo Police investigate 2 shootings overnight

Buffalo Police are investigating two reported shootings that happened overnight.

Shortly after 1 a.m. officers were called to a shooting on Broadway and Lathrop.

Police blocked off the parking lot of the Auto Zone there.

An ambulance was on the scene but there is no word yet on if anyone was injured and their condition.

Then, a few minutes later around 1:30 a.m. officers were called to another reported shooting at the corner of Niagara Street and Hertel.

That shooting happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Several shell casings were on the ground.