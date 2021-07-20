21-year-old facing murder charges for Niagara Falls homicide

Demetrius Gray was killed on May 30 in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Niagara Falls resident is facing murder charges for a homicide that happened earlier this year on Linwood Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls.

According to a City of Niagara Falls spokesperson, Rodney Barnes-Staley was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the second-degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree for the homicide of Demetrius Gray.

Barnes-Staley was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court. A Niagara Falls City spokesperson says Barnes-Staley is being remanded until his next court appearance on July 23.