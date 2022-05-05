Niagara Falls Police investigating armed robbery, shooting

The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating several incidents including an armed robbery and a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating several incidents that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Niagara Falls.

The first incident happened at 1:12 a.m. Thursday when officers were called to the area of 1309 Main Street around for reports of an armed robbery.

According to a city spokesperson, the victim told police that he was robbed by two armed suspects. During the incident, the victim was allegedly hit in the head with a gun. The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was treated and released for a cut to his head.

Six minutes after this incident occurred, Niagara Falls Police were called to 442 Elmwood Avenue for reports of a man who was shot in the face. The victim reportedly told officers that he was standing outside when two people approached him and asked him for "a light." Then without further comment, one of the individuals proceeded to shoot a gun at the victim, shooting him once in the head.

Officers say the victim was taken to ECMC where he was treated for the gunshot wound, saying it was a non-life-threatening injury.

A few hours after that, the Niagara Falls Police Department received a report around 3:17 a.m. that two victims were threatened with a gun in the area of Main Street and Pine Avenue.

Just before 4 a.m. a Niagara Falls Police officer was attempting to interview a man in the area of Main Street and Park Place when it was discovered that he was allegedly armed with a gun. Following the encounter, the man was taken into police custody.