Police: Chautauqua County teen in possession of stolen AR-15

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A teen from Chautauqua County was arrested for allegedly stealing an AK-15 rifle.
Lakewood-Busti Police say they received a report of a stolen Smith and Wesson AR-15 rifle. During their investigation, they say they learned that a 17-year-old allegedly stole the AR-15 rifle from a family member. They say the teen had it in his possession in the City of Jamestown, where police were able to recover it.
The teen is charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree. His case has been sent to the Youth Part of County Court.