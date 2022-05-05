x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Niagara Falls Police: Man shot in the chest, killed Wednesday night

Officers were called to the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue just before 11:43 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man down.
Credit: WGRZ
Niagara Falls Police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue just before 11:43 p.m. for reports of a man down. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man had been shot in the chest. 

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

According to a city spokesperson, the victim's name is not being released until his family has been contacted. 

No further information has been provided at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New York State Police warn of more phone scams