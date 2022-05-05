Niagara Falls Police: Man shot in the chest, killed Wednesday night

Officers were called to the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue just before 11:43 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man down.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue just before 11:43 p.m. for reports of a man down. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man had been shot in the chest.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

According to a city spokesperson, the victim's name is not being released until his family has been contacted.