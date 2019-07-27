NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Niagara Falls Police had been called to the 1000 block of Centre Avenue at 1:15 a.m., after a woman said a man was shot in a white van.

When police arrived, they pulled Roderick Haslip, 58, from the driver's seat. He was shot at least once in the leg, and he pronounced dead at the scene.

Niagara Falls Police said they found several bullet holes in the van and added that they found shell casings two blocks away from the scene; near 13th Street and Grove Avenue. Police believe Haslip was shot there, then proceeded to drive a couple of blocks, before the van stopped.

The shooting is under investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

