BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Friday.

Police say the hit-and-run accident happened around 2 p.m. at South Park Avenue and Folger Street.

The vehicle, which police described as possibly an older-model Chevrolet Malibu, was heading south on South Park Avenue. Police say the car struck two other vehicles, then fled.

Buffalo Police say they are now looking at video and attempting to identify the car in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo police at 851-4415.

