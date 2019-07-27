BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night on the city's West Side.

According to police, a man was shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. on Arnold Street, and was taken to the Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident, 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

