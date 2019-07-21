NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The man accused of chaining up a woman in the the basement of his Niagara Falls home pleaded not guilty to felony charges on Monday.

Michael Ciskiewic, 25, is accused of kidnapping his neighbor, chaining her up, and raping her in his home back in June. He was arraigned on an indictment, charging him with several crimes, including kidnapping and predatory sexual assault.

Ciskiewic's bail is set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond, and he'll be back in court in September.

If convicted of all charges, Ciskiewic could face life in prison.

