Niagara Falls man sentenced to 12 to life in prison for predatory sexual assault

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for raping and kidnapping a woman back in 2019.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, on June 6, 2019, Michael Ciskiewic, 27, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a neighbor. The woman was found chained in the basement of his Niagara Falls home.