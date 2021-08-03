Niagara Falls man sentenced to 12 to life in prison for predatory sexual assault

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for raping and kidnapping a woman back in 2019.
According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, on June 6, 2019, Michael Ciskiewic, 27, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a neighbor. The woman was found chained in the basement of his Niagara Falls home.
“This sentence assures the public that this dangerous predator will be incarcerated or under supervision for the rest of his life,” said District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.