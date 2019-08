NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The man accused of kidnapping a woman and tying her up in a basement will be in court on Monday.

Michael Ciskiewic will appear before a judge for a motion hearing.

Ciskiewic was involved in a stand-off in Niagara Falls last month after he allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and raped a woman, and kept her chained up in his basement.

He's already pleaded not guilty to charges, including kidnapping and predatory sexual assault.