Niagara Falls man sentenced for shooting death

Halim Johnson was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of Jermaine Reynolds.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been given time in prison for a fatal shooting of another man.

On Friday, it was announced that Halim Johnson was sentenced to 35 years on manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon convictions.

Johnson was convicted in early 2022 for shooting Jermaine Reynolds to death in March of 2021. The shooting took place outside the Raymart gas station on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Johnson was sentenced as a second violent felony offender. He was on parole for a previous weapons conviction at the time of the killing.