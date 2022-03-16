Buffalo State College gathers to honor freshman Royden Cave days after his murder

Buffalo Police say Royden Cave was shot and killed on March 13 at an off-campus party on Bird Avenue in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's be three days since 19-year-old Royden Cave, a freshman at Buffalo State College, was murdered at an off-campus gathering on Bird Avenue.

Since then the Buffalo State Community, along with the rest of the greater community, has been in a state of mourning.

On Wednesday, Royden's friends organized a memorial inside of Campbell Student Union, where they took to the podium to share stories and memories about his life and the impact that he left behind.

The ceremony was followed by a candlelight vigil and a balloon release.

Dr. Timothy Gordon is the Vice President of Student Affairs and says, today's celebration of life ceremony was a perfect reflection of the impact young Royden had on so many lives in such a short period of time.

I didn’t hold back my tears.



Royden, your life was celebrated today by the people who loved you most. You will be missed.🙏🏾



19 YO Royden Cave was shot & killed at an off-campus party Sunday Morning. Today, his @buffalostate community honored him. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/3hRN25aw7q — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) March 16, 2022

"He was just about everywhere on campus they would say. You could find him just about anywhere everyday. But he also really inspired his fellow students, he uplifted them as he uplifted his self," Dr. Gordon shared.

"He was excited about coming to Buffalo State and saw this as the next goal he had in his life and really worked hard and really brought his friends along with him."

Buffalo Police say Royden's murder is still an on-going investigation. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 to anyone who has any information related to his death.