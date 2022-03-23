NY Attorney General releases video after trooper-involved shooting in February

The shooting resulted in the death of James Huber, 38, after an incident in downtown Buffalo. A trooper also suffered minor injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the New York Attorney General's Office released the body camera video of a trooper-involved shooting that happened on February 12.

The shooting resulted in the death of James Huber, 38, after an incident in downtown Buffalo. A trooper also suffered minor injuries.

Following the shooting, the AG's office began an investigation. The AG's office said, "The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that videos obtained by her office in the course of investigations conducted by the Office of Special Investigation be released to the public in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters."

According to New York State Police, at 10:38 a.m., on February 12, troopers were contacted about an erratic driver on the New York State Thruway (I-90). State police say the vehicle was spotted traveling at an excess of 100 mph in the Town of Brant.

During a pursuit that followed, the alleged driver, Huber, struck a New York State Police vehicle. That driver allegedly continued to drive erratically and exited onto the I-190 heading northbound into the City of Buffalo.

State Police said Huber then exited into downtown Buffalo and the chase was called off.

While troopers were patrolling, they located Huber, who had pulled over and was talking to bystanders, while parked on East Eagle Street, near Washington Street.

Troopers then approached the vehicle and gave verbal commands. State police said the trooper reached into the vehicle, and then Huber attempted to drive off from the scene, putting the vehicle in reverse.

The trooper then discharged their firearm Huber, police said.

The AG's office released three videos from body cameras.