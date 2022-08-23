Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to charges for killing a man while driving drunk

Leander Patterson, 42, pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to charges of killing a man in May of this year while driving drunk.

Leander Patterson, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday.

Patterson admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Levron Gray, 64, of Niagara Falls. Patterson hit Gray's apartment with his car.

"This defendant was intoxicated to the point that he drove his vehicle through the side of an apartment building and killed his neighbor who was sleeping inside," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "He will now be held accountable."