27-year-old Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Rickey L. Bryant pleaded guilty Thursday morning to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.
Credit: barbraford - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that happened last year inside a Buffalo convenience store.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Rickey L. Bryant shot Tony D. Rookard, 35, on Jan. 19, 2021. Rookard was shot multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street and later died from his injuries.

Bryant pleaded guilty Thursday morning to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.

Bryant will be sentenced on Oct. 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He is currently being held without bail.  

