27-year-old Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that happened last year inside a Buffalo convenience store.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Rickey L. Bryant shot Tony D. Rookard, 35, on Jan. 19, 2021. Rookard was shot multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street and later died from his injuries.

Bryant pleaded guilty Thursday morning to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.