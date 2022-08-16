Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year.

Gray was killed on May 30, 2021 near the corner of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls.