Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year.
Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray.
Gray was killed on May 30, 2021 near the corner of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls.
"Niagara Falls Police detectives scraped this case together with little to no help from witnesses," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman. "The result is that two very dangerous and violent criminals will be off the streets for a very long time."