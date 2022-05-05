Niagara Falls man faces list of charges including robbery, assault

A city spokesperson says 21-year-old Rohmelo K. Lewis is facing a list of charges. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Thursday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man is facing a list of charges after police there say he went on a crime spree this week.

A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson says 21-year-old Rohmelo K. Lewis is now facing charges that include:

two counts of first-degree robbery;

three counts of second-degree robbery;

two counts of second-degree assault;

one count of second-degree menacing;

one count of first-degree reckless endangerment; and

one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Lewis was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Thursday, with bail set at $1.75 million cash, or $3.5 million property. He will be back in court on Tuesday.

Police say the violence began at 6:26 a.m. Tuesday when a 21-year-old man was the victim of an armed robbery. The man was allegedly struck over the head with a gun by Lewis and had a phone, other electronics, and money stolen from him.

Then at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, a man said he was robbed by a man with a gun in the 900 block of Main Street. The victim said a backpack was taken from him containing tools, adding that he was shot at as he fled the scene.

Then around 1 a.m. Thursday, another man said he was robbed of cash and his phone in the 1300 block of Main Street. The victim, who was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment, said he was struck over the head with a gun by a man.

"I commend Captain John Conti, the NFPD Criminal Investigation Division, and all Niagara Falls Police Officers for their non-stop, around-the-clock work to bring this suspect into custody. These men and women spend countless hours tracking down every lead in order to keep our city safe," Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said in a statement.