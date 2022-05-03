Two shot, one fatally in separate shootings in Niagara Falls

Police say the incidents happened within minutes of each other Monday afternoon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in two separate incidents Monday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

Police were first called out to a report of shots fired and man down in the 700 block of Pine Avenue shortly before 4:30. When they got there, they found a 26-year-old Niagara Falls man had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated.

Less than 10 minutes later, police responded to another call of a person shot. This time in the 600 block of 9th Street. Officers found a 24-year-old Niagara Falls man shot. Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.