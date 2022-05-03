Two shot, one fatally in separate shootings in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in two separate incidents Monday afternoon in Niagara Falls.
Police were first called out to a report of shots fired and man down in the 700 block of Pine Avenue shortly before 4:30. When they got there, they found a 26-year-old Niagara Falls man had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated.
Less than 10 minutes later, police responded to another call of a person shot. This time in the 600 block of 9th Street. Officers found a 24-year-old Niagara Falls man shot. Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Niagara Falls Police ask anyone who may have witnessed either shooting to contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.