Williamsville man pleads guilty to harassment charge

Christian McCaffrey pleaded guilty last Thursday and faces up to one year in jail for one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Christian McCaffrey, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally harassing a victim through calls and texts. The harassment is said to have taken place between Aug. 16, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2019.

In one of the incidents, McCaffrey is accused of using a derogatory slur against the victim, who is Jewish according to the previous reporting.

McCaffrey faces a maximum of one year in jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 7.

McCaffrey's co-defendant, 29-year-old Dino Bruscia of Buffalo, has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a crime involving the same victim. Bruscia is charged with one count of arson in the third degree (class "c" felony).

Prosecutors allege that Bruscia intended to cause damage to the victim's house with a flare gun that he allegedly fired at a house on Drive in the Town of Amherst to start a fire. The fire on Dec. 22, 2019, caused damage to the victim's residence.

Bruscia is scheduled for a jury trial starting on April 3, 2023. He remains released on his own recognizance.