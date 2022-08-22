Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield

Richard Pesono, 64, has been convicted of arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment for a fire at the Days Inn & Suites back in 2020.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield.

Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment, and fourth degree criminal mischief for setting a fire that caused damage to the Days Inn & Suites on Niagara Falls Boulevard in November of 2020.