Crime

Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield

Richard Pesono, 64, has been convicted of arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment for a fire at the Days Inn & Suites back in 2020.
Credit: WGRZ

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield.

Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment, and fourth degree criminal mischief for setting a fire that caused damage to the Days Inn & Suites on Niagara Falls Boulevard in November of 2020.

Pesono faces up to seven years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

