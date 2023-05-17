Niagara County jury finds 30-year-old man guilty of murder

Antonio Carr could spend 55 years to life behind bars. He will be sentenced July 28.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A jury in Niagara County has found 30-year-old Antonio Carr of Niagara Falls guilty of murder.

Carr was on trial for the shooting death of 57-year-old Tracy Greene at Greene's barbershop in Niagara Falls in October 2021.

The Niagara County District Attorney said Carr shot Greene, then left before he returned to shoot Greene six more times.

Carr could spend 55 years to life behind bars. He will be sentenced on July 28.

“This was a cold-blooded killing," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said in a statement. "The defendant shot the victim with a small caliber rifle.

"When those shots weren’t fatal, he left, returned moments later with a 9 mm handgun, and shot him six more times. Some of those shots were fired from directly over the victim while he lay on the floor. This verdict will ensure that this extremely dangerous individual is off the streets of Niagara Falls for good.”