24-year-old dies after shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday in Niagara Falls.
Officers were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man had been shot.
When police arrived at the scene they found a 24-year-old that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The NFPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.