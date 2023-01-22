24-year-old dies after shooting in Niagara Falls

Officers were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man had been shot.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday in Niagara Falls.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 24-year-old that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The NFPD said the investigation is ongoing.