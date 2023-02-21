16-year-old killed in deadly Niagara Falls shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 16-year-old teen Monday night.
Police say they were called to Jordan Gardens around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, the found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.
Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division Detectives are asking that anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.