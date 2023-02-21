16-year-old killed in deadly Niagara Falls shooting

Police say they were called to Jordan Gardens around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 16-year-old teen Monday night.

When officers arrived on scene, the found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.