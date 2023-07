Tamika Nixon is a 41 year old black female, approximately 5'3, 190lbs, with black hair

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for 41 year old Tamika Nixon.

The BPD said Tamika was last seen wearing black shorts, and a t shirt with the words "PINK" on the front.

She is a black female approximately 5'3, 190lbs, with black hair and a medium complexion.

Tamika was last seen in the Ferry Fillmore area in the City of Buffalo.