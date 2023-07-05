Man shot on 16th Street in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot on 16th Street Tuesday night.
Just before 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July officers were called on a report of a shooting on 16th Street.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 46-year-old man had been shot in the arm and stomach. He was taken to ECMC. Currently, there is no update on his condition.
Anyone that has any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.