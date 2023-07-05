Man shot on 16th Street in Niagara Falls

Just before 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July officers were called on a report of a shooting on 16th Street.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot on 16th Street Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July officers were called on a report of a shooting on 16th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 46-year-old man had been shot in the arm and stomach. He was taken to ECMC. Currently, there is no update on his condition.