Buffalo man accused of dragging cop in stolen vehicle arraigned in court

Dareious Akbar, 19, is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo man accused of dragging a Town of Tonawanda Police Officer during a traffic stop in May was arraigned in Erie County Court on Thursday.

Dareious Akbar,19, is charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer, three counts of Assault in the First Degree, one count of Assault Upon a Police Officer, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and one count of Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.

Investigators say Town of Tonawanda Police officers pulled over a vehicle for allegedly driving through a red light at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Sheridan-Parkside Drive in late May. The vehicle, a 2019 KIA Sportage, was reported stolen out of the Village of East Aurora.

During the traffic stop, police say Akbar drove away and dragged one of the police officers. The officer, David Piatek, suffered a head injury, as well as other serious physical injuries.

Akbar is scheduled to return to court on July 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He is currently being held without bail.

If convicted, Akbar faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison.