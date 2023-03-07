2 people shot in Lockport

One person died in the shooting. Another victim is being treated at the hospital.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the city.

Police were called to the intersection of Locust and Walnut Streets around 10 p.m. Police found two victims at the scene.

The male victim, identified as Rakeem Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female victim was taken to ECMC. Her condition has not been released.

In a press release, the department said, "The Lockport Police Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. We are working diligently to gather all available evidence and interview witnesses to establish a clear understanding of what transpired. We will provide further updates as additional information becomes available."

There is no information on whether or not a person of interest has been identified or taken into custody.

"We understand that incidents like this can cause concern within the community," they said in the release. "The Lockport Police Department is committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of our residents."