Officers responded around 6 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the corner of Genesee and Fox streets around 6 a.m.

On the scene, detectives saw that a man was shot outside during a dispute with another person.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.