Man pleads guilty to committing bank robberies in South Buffalo

Donald R. Thie is accused of passing a note to bank tellers in two separate incidents and threatening to use a dangerous instrument.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty to committing a series of bank robberies in South Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Thursday that Donald R. Thie, 60, of no permanent address pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to three counts of third-degree robbery.

Prosecutors say on December 20, 2021, Thie forcibly stole approximately $1,300 in cash from a bank on Seneca Street. He admitted to passing a note to the teller and threatened to use a dangerous instrument. Prosecutors say Thie also gestured as if he had a weapon.

Then on December 27, 2021, Thie robbed the same bank on Seneca Street and stole $1,000 in cash. The District Attorney says Thie once again passed a note to the teller and threatened to use a dangerous instrument.

According to prosecutors, the third and final bank robbery happened on January 24, 2022. Thie is accused of forcibly stealing $1,700 in cash from a bank on Dorrance Avenue by telling the teller to give him the money.

Thie faces a maximum of 21 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 1, 2023. He continues to be held without bail.