Buffalo man pleads guilty to bank robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that a Buffalo man had pleaded guilty to an Angola robbery.

Anthony Wilson, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. These charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of life and a $250,000.

Prosecutors say Wilson and co-defendants Adrian D. Applewhite and Khalil Holland traveled to Angola to rob the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road on Oct. 26, 2017.

Holland entered the credit union wearing a mask and carrying a semi-automatic pistol Wilson gave him. Wilson was reportedly waiting in a nearby car, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Holland went up to the teller and demanded money, but the alarm was sounded and Holland left without taking any money. Holland was arrested a little while later after fleeing by foot. He discarded the pistol during the pursuit, according to prosecutors.

Holland was convicted and sentenced in New York State Court. Defendant Applewhite was previously convicted in federal court and is awaiting sentencing.

Wilson's sentencing is scheduled for November 23, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.