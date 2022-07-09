Man listed in critical condition after Niagara Falls shooting

A 28-year-old man was found laying on the ground outside a 7-Eleven on Pine Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. He was shot multiple times outside the store.

The man was found laying on the ground outside a 7-Eleven at Pine Avenue and 15th Street when officers arrived at 5:15 a.m. The Niagara Falls Police Department said the man was shot multiple times outside the store.

The man was given first aid until EMS personnel arrived. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information related to the shooting is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at 716-286-4553, or the general information number at 716-286-4711.